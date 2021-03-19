Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $820.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on EQIX. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $864.00 to $811.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $883.00 to $849.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $915.00 to $942.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Equinix from $835.00 to $856.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Equinix from $800.00 to $750.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $819.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $646.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $685.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $726.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Equinix has a one year low of $477.87 and a one year high of $839.77. The company has a market cap of $57.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.83, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.31.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.96). Equinix had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 7.58%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Equinix will post 21.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th were given a dividend of $2.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. This is a boost from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.66. Equinix’s payout ratio is currently 50.33%.

In related news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 4,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $703.37, for a total transaction of $3,369,845.67. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,301 shares in the company, valued at $9,355,524.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 1,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.92, for a total transaction of $1,356,412.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 7,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,346,789.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,722 shares of company stock worth $18,731,932 in the last quarter. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 1,333.3% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 43 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

About Equinix

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

