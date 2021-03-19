Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Now Covered by Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $820.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target indicates a potential upside of 26.77% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on EQIX. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Equinix from $800.00 to $750.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Equinix from $883.00 to $849.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Equinix from $915.00 to $942.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $864.00 to $811.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $819.30.

Equinix stock opened at $646.83 on Wednesday. Equinix has a 1-year low of $477.87 and a 1-year high of $839.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $685.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $726.44.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.96). Equinix had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 4.62%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Equinix will post 21.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $693.29, for a total transaction of $1,075,292.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Sara Baack sold 1,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.61, for a total transaction of $1,408,138.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,756,586.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,722 shares of company stock worth $18,731,932 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Equinix by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,829,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,877,218,000 after buying an additional 105,526 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC increased its position in shares of Equinix by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 2,974,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,124,631,000 after buying an additional 27,107 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Equinix by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,247,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,605,151,000 after buying an additional 187,174 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Equinix by 16.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,787,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,364,427,000 after buying an additional 257,258 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Equinix by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,048,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $748,713,000 after purchasing an additional 3,202 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

