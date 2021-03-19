Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Ero Copper Corp.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (TSE:ERO)

Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO) – National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Ero Copper in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 17th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle expects that the company will earn $0.61 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on ERO. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Pi Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$21.70 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$22.50 to C$21.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$24.17.

TSE:ERO opened at C$23.45 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$21.70 and a 200-day moving average of C$20.33. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 64.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.82. Ero Copper has a twelve month low of C$8.75 and a twelve month high of C$25.14.

About Ero Copper

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, focuses on the production and sale of copper in Brazil. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits. Its principal property is the Vale do CuraÃ§Ã¡ property covering an area of approximately 153,741 hectares located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil.

