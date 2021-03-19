Eric Smit Sells 5,000 Shares of eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) Stock

eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) CFO Eric Smit sold 5,000 shares of eGain stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.35, for a total transaction of $51,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 132,187 shares in the company, valued at $1,368,135.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of EGAN opened at $9.89 on Friday. eGain Co. has a 52 week low of $4.83 and a 52 week high of $20.88. The firm has a market cap of $307.13 million, a P/E ratio of 39.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. eGain had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 24.89%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that eGain Co. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

EGAN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of eGain in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of eGain in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of eGain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of eGain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.20.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in eGain by 56.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,204,399 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,223,000 after purchasing an additional 435,539 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in eGain by 138.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 275,948 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,259,000 after purchasing an additional 160,087 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in eGain by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 718,785 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,186,000 after purchasing an additional 114,943 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in eGain in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,508,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in eGain by 187.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 145,071 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 94,671 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.42% of the company’s stock.

About eGain

eGain Corporation operates as a software-as-a service provider of customer engagement solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, India, and internationally. It provides eGain solution, a unified cloud software solution to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement, including digital-first, omnichannel desktop, artificial intelligence (AI) and knowledge, and analytics and machine learning applications, as well as platform APIs and pre-built third-party connectors.

