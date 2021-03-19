ERYTECH Pharma (NASDAQ:ERYP) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ERYTECH Pharma (NASDAQ:ERYP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Erytech Pharma S.A. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It discovers and developes therapies for rare forms of cancer and orphan diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of eryaspase, erymethionase, eryminase, ERYZYME and ERYMMUNE which are in clinical stages. It operates primarily in France and the United States. Erytech Pharma S.A. is based in France. “

Get ERYTECH Pharma alerts:

NASDAQ:ERYP opened at $7.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 2.73. ERYTECH Pharma has a one year low of $3.50 and a one year high of $13.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.26.

About ERYTECH Pharma

ERYTECH Pharma SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops red blood cell-based therapeutics for cancer and orphan diseases in France and the United States. Its lead product candidate is eryaspase, which is in Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of second-line pancreatic cancer, and in Phase 2 stage for the treatment of triple-negative breast cancer and second-line acute lymphoblastic leukemia patients.

Featured Article: Risk Tolerance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ERYTECH Pharma (ERYP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ERYTECH Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ERYTECH Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.