ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) Hits New 12-Month High at $111.86

ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $111.86 and last traded at $111.85, with a volume of 6898 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $110.89.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ESCO Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $104.46 and its 200-day moving average is $96.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.36 and a beta of 1.06.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $163.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.95 million. ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 13.91% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.59%.

In other news, Director Larry W. Solley sold 2,000 shares of ESCO Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.98, for a total transaction of $211,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,279 shares in the company, valued at $2,467,108.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in ESCO Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,848,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 109.2% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 6,978 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 3,642 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,202 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,389,000 after acquiring an additional 11,517 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in ESCO Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in ESCO Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $588,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

ESCO Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:ESE)

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group (USG), and RF Shielding and Test. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

