Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.55.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ESNT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Essent Group from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Essent Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th.

NYSE:ESNT traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.50. 2,716,524 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 916,657. Essent Group has a one year low of $19.78 and a one year high of $49.53. The company has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.78.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $247.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.03 million. Essent Group had a net margin of 46.59% and a return on equity of 12.97%. Essent Group’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Essent Group will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.31%.

In other Essent Group news, SVP Mary Lourdes Gibbons sold 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.09, for a total value of $185,146.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 211,412 shares in the company, valued at $10,166,803.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lawrence E. Mcalee, Jr. sold 5,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.72, for a total value of $238,142.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 184,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,053,311.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,820 shares of company stock worth $1,309,743 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of Essent Group by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,254,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,210,000 after purchasing an additional 16,112 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Essent Group by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 94,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,090,000 after acquiring an additional 5,905 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Essent Group by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 236,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,745,000 after acquiring an additional 27,483 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Essent Group by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 330,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,239,000 after acquiring an additional 3,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in Essent Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,635,000. 95.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Essent Group

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; and contract underwriting services.

