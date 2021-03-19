Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) PT Raised to $26.00

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) had its price objective increased by Truist Securities from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on EPRT. Truist upped their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a buy rating to an equal weight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.95.

Shares of EPRT stock opened at $23.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 41.33 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.42. The company has a current ratio of 14.29, a quick ratio of 14.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $7.65 and a twelve month high of $25.22.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.10). Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 31.54% and a return on equity of 3.73%. Equities research analysts predict that Essential Properties Realty Trust will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 152.38%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 43,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after buying an additional 14,224 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 904,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,183,000 after acquiring an additional 65,569 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,053,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,300,000 after acquiring an additional 61,253 shares during the period. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,575,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 230,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,887,000 after acquiring an additional 21,390 shares during the period.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

