Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 49,100 shares, an increase of 22.4% from the February 11th total of 40,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVBN. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Evans Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,419,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Evans Bancorp by 91.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 29,997 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 14,344 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Evans Bancorp by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 287,070 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,907,000 after buying an additional 14,091 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Evans Bancorp by 59.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 36,482 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after buying an additional 13,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Evans Bancorp by 103.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 21,937 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 11,131 shares during the last quarter. 54.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EVBN stock opened at $33.12 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.64. Evans Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $20.50 and a fifty-two week high of $36.20. The firm has a market cap of $178.32 million, a PE ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The bank reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.22. Evans Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 11.80%. The firm had revenue of $21.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.36 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Evans Bancorp will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a yield of 4.1%. This is a boost from Evans Bancorp’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. Evans Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.33%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Evans Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th.

Evans Bancorp Company Profile

Evans Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Evans Bank, N.A. that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in Western New York. It operates in two segments, Banking Activities and Insurance Agency Activities. The company offers deposit products, which include checking and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

