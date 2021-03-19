Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) Shares Bought by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,570 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $2,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AJO LP acquired a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 72.2% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 136 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Everest Re Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Everest Re Group stock opened at $251.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $237.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $224.39. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $157.32 and a 12-month high of $256.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.03) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 5.19% and a net margin of 7.38%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.05%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Everest Re Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Everest Re Group from $260.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Everest Re Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $262.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $258.73.

About Everest Re Group

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States.

