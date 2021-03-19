EVRAZ (LON:EVR) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $437.77

Shares of EVRAZ plc (LON:EVR) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 437.77 ($5.72) and traded as high as GBX 562.40 ($7.35). EVRAZ shares last traded at GBX 540.20 ($7.06), with a volume of 3,191,505 shares trading hands.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded EVRAZ to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from GBX 510 ($6.66) to GBX 650 ($8.49) in a report on Monday, January 25th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 535.22, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of £8.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 544.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 438.85.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from EVRAZ’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a yield of 3.76%. EVRAZ’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.03%.

EVRAZ plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes steel and related products in Russia, the Americas, Asia, Europe, CIS, Africa, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Steel; Steel, North America; Coal; and Other Operations. The company offers steel products; a range of coking coal blends products; and value-added products, such as infrastructure steel, rails, large diameter pipes, and tubular goods.

