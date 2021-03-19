Exicure (NASDAQ:XCUR) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Exicure (NASDAQ:XCUR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Exicure Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It is engaged in developing therapeutics for immuno-oncology, inflammatory diseases and genetic disorders based on our proprietary Spherical Nucleic Acid technology. Exicure Inc. is based in IL, United States. “

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on XCUR. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Exicure in a report on Thursday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Exicure in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.46.

Shares of NASDAQ:XCUR opened at $2.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.59 million, a P/E ratio of -9.08 and a beta of 2.21. Exicure has a 1 year low of $0.96 and a 1 year high of $3.30.

Exicure (NASDAQ:XCUR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). Exicure had a negative return on equity of 24.26% and a negative net margin of 127.52%. Research analysts expect that Exicure will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Counsel LLC NY acquired a new position in shares of Exicure in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Exicure in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Platform Technology Partners purchased a new position in shares of Exicure during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exicure during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exicure during the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. Institutional investors own 44.15% of the company’s stock.

Exicure, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for neurology, immuno-oncology, inflammatory diseases, and genetic disorders based on its proprietary spherical nucleic acid (SNA) technology. Its drug candidate includes AST-008 that is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trials in patients with advanced solid tumors.

