Expanse (EXP) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.68 Million

Expanse (CURRENCY:EXP) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. In the last week, Expanse has traded up 9.3% against the US dollar. Expanse has a market cap of $2.68 million and approximately $12,127.00 worth of Expanse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Expanse coin can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000243 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,712.87 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,824.40 or 0.03107324 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $201.80 or 0.00343707 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $540.88 or 0.00921237 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $223.52 or 0.00380707 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $233.15 or 0.00397094 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00003572 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.48 or 0.00251196 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.35 or 0.00021041 BTC.

Expanse Coin Profile

EXP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 13th, 2015. Expanse’s total supply is 22,845,437 coins and its circulating supply is 18,805,100 coins. Expanse’s official website is www.expanse.tech. Expanse’s official Twitter account is @ExpanseOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Expanse’s official message board is forum.expanse.tech. The Reddit community for Expanse is /r/expanseofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “- Algorithm: Dagger – Block Reward: 8 – Gas Limit: 31415926 – Block Target: 60 seconds – Listen Port: 42786 – RPC Port: 9656 – Reserve: 11 Million (Community Managed) “

Expanse Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Expanse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Expanse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Expanse using one of the exchanges listed above.

