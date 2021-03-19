EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEG) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.40 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEG) will post ($0.40) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for EyeGate Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. EyeGate Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.76) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 47.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EyeGate Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($2.16) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.67) to ($1.65). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.36) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.36) to ($1.35). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow EyeGate Pharmaceuticals.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EYEG. Alliance Global Partners lifted their price target on shares of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals from $15.50 to $16.75 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd.

NASDAQ:EYEG traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.59. 14,078 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 99,519. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. EyeGate Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.20 and a 1 year high of $8.18. The company has a market cap of $25.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.73.

In related news, Director Armistice Capital, Llc acquired 1,531,101 shares of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.23 per share, for a total transaction of $8,007,658.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 57.00% of the company’s stock.

About EyeGate Pharmaceuticals

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing products for treating diseases and disorders of the eye in the United States. Its proprietary platform technologies consist of crosslinked thiolated carboxymethyl hyaluronic acid (CMHA-S) and iontophoresis drug delivery system.

