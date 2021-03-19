Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 100,000 shares, an increase of 26.1% from the February 11th total of 79,300 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 232,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ EYEN opened at $6.37 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.78. Eyenovia has a 52-week low of $1.11 and a 52-week high of $7.72. The firm has a market cap of $158.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.79 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a quick ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Get Eyenovia alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Stuart M. Grant purchased 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.50 per share, for a total transaction of $192,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,254,748 shares in the company, valued at $23,401,114. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 23.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EYEN. Golden Green Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eyenovia in the fourth quarter worth about $122,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eyenovia in the third quarter worth about $51,000. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eyenovia in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Eyenovia by 16,494.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 12,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eyenovia by 11.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 5,257 shares in the last quarter. 7.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EYEN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Eyenovia in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eyenovia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.95.

Eyenovia Company Profile

Eyenovia, Inc, a clinical stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing a pipeline of microdose therapeutics utilizing its patented piezo-print delivery technology, branded the Optejet. It focuses on achieving clinical microdosing of next-generation formulations of ophthalmic pharmaceutical agents using its ocular delivery system, which has the potential to replace conventional eye dropper delivery and improve safety, tolerability, patient compliance, and topical delivery success for ophthalmic eye treatments.

Featured Story: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for Eyenovia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eyenovia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.