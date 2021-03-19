F3Logic LLC Acquires 2,271 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

F3Logic LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 28.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,271 shares during the quarter. F3Logic LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $730,152,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 60.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,143,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $525,083,000 after purchasing an additional 4,594,382 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 681.9% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 3,580,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $179,413,000 after acquiring an additional 3,122,500 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,193,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,062,002,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 8,601,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $431,025,000 after buying an additional 2,289,614 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of VWO traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.34. The stock had a trading volume of 92,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,634,294. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $29.95 and a 1 year high of $56.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.89 and its 200 day moving average is $48.93.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Recommended Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.