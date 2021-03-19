F3Logic LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

F3Logic LLC raised its stake in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) by 65.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,800 shares during the quarter. F3Logic LLC’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in X. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of United States Steel by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,340,432 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569,882 shares in the last quarter. Newport Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the fourth quarter worth $46,174,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of United States Steel by 3.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,967,284 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,440,000 after acquiring an additional 57,796 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of United States Steel by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 738,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,379,000 after acquiring an additional 60,769 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 87.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 579,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,257,000 after acquiring an additional 270,525 shares in the last quarter. 60.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get United States Steel alerts:

X has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on United States Steel from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of United States Steel from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded United States Steel from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

Shares of X traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.30. The stock had a trading volume of 219,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,796,377. United States Steel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.61 and a fifty-two week high of $24.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 2.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.21.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. United States Steel had a negative net margin of 16.25% and a negative return on equity of 18.78%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.64) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that United States Steel Co. will post -5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. United States Steel’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

In other news, Director Tracy A. Atkinson purchased 1,468 shares of United States Steel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.07 per share, with a total value of $25,058.76. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 17,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $293,211.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

United States Steel Company Profile

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

Featured Article: Diversification in Your Portfolio



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding X? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X).

Receive News & Ratings for United States Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.