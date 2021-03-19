F3Logic LLC Buys 63 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

F3Logic LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,535 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 95,752 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $15,369,000 after purchasing an additional 4,924 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 236.4% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 302,719 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $48,589,000 after buying an additional 212,738 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 18,137 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 100.3% in the 4th quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 9,020 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 4,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 23,875 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,832,000 after acquiring an additional 2,147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

LOW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $202.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Truist reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Friday, November 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.06.

NYSE LOW traded up $1.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $176.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,119,328. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $169.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.76. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.00 and a 12 month high of $180.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $20.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.54 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 211.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David H. Batchelder bought 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $159.48 per share, for a total transaction of $996,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

