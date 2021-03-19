F3Logic LLC Decreases Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

F3Logic LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 368 shares during the quarter. F3Logic LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. PYA Waltman Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 329.7% in the fourth quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $204.06. The stock had a trading volume of 75,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,544,654. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $203.31 and a 200-day moving average of $188.14. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.49 and a fifty-two week high of $209.30.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

