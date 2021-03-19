F3Logic LLC Purchases 209 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

F3Logic LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 774.2% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,415,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,698,902,000 after purchasing an additional 4,795,555 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 32.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,506,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,586,261,000 after buying an additional 4,035,330 shares during the period. Soros Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter worth about $313,368,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,620.4% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,122,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $352,160,000 after buying an additional 1,057,247 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Bank Ltd. bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $109,809,000. Institutional investors own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $1.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $310.93. The stock had a trading volume of 2,189,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,516,602. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $322.27 and its 200 day moving average is $308.06. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $164.93 and a 12 month high of $338.19.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

