F3Logic LLC Sells 129 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

F3Logic LLC reduced its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 129 shares during the quarter. F3Logic LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WESPAC Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys during the fourth quarter worth about $352,000. Ninety One North America Inc. increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 127.9% during the 4th quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 38,099 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,877,000 after purchasing an additional 21,381 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,005 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,495,000 after buying an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in Synopsys by 534.5% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 33,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,792,000 after buying an additional 28,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Synopsys by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 172,961 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,838,000 after buying an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. 86.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Sassine Ghazi sold 3,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.54, for a total value of $910,208.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 40,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,367,757.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 6,372 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.37, for a total value of $1,716,425.64. Insiders have sold 75,101 shares of company stock worth $19,828,135 in the last quarter. 1.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $224.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $285.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Synopsys from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Synopsys from $250.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Synopsys from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.75.

Shares of SNPS stock traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $226.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 941,592. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Synopsys, Inc. has a one year low of $104.90 and a one year high of $300.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.38, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $256.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $237.71.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.45. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 14.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

