F3Logic LLC Takes Position in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

F3Logic LLC acquired a new position in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Pentair by 11,223.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,106,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,595,000 after buying an additional 13,982,185 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Pentair in the third quarter valued at $96,099,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Pentair in the third quarter worth $45,704,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Pentair by 918.3% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,093,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,067,000 after buying an additional 986,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Pentair by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,336,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $177,124,000 after buying an additional 761,328 shares during the period. 80.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PNR shares. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Pentair from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays increased their target price on Pentair from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Pentair from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Pentair from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.29.

Shares of NYSE:PNR traded down $0.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $60.80. 2,544 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,114,577. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.15, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.32. Pentair plc has a 1-year low of $22.01 and a 1-year high of $62.23.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $796.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.85 million. Pentair had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 21.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Pentair plc will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. Pentair’s payout ratio is 33.61%.

About Pentair

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

