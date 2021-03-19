Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Bought by Alerus Financial NA

Alerus Financial NA boosted its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 44,807 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the quarter. Facebook makes up approximately 1.2% of Alerus Financial NA’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Alerus Financial NA’s holdings in Facebook were worth $12,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $630,000. Bridges Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Facebook by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 220,765 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $60,304,000 after acquiring an additional 7,202 shares in the last quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH raised its stake in Facebook by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH now owns 291,965 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $79,753,000 after acquiring an additional 7,710 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Facebook by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,509 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,871,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Facebook by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,480,377 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $404,378,000 after acquiring an additional 58,221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 56,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.36, for a total transaction of $15,657,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.50, for a total value of $345,158.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,317,449 shares of company stock valued at $350,191,800 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB traded up $11.79 on Friday, reaching $290.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,379,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,349,258. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.25 and a twelve month high of $304.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $265.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $269.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $826.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The company had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FB. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Facebook from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Facebook from $355.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on Facebook from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Facebook from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.98.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

