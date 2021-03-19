Fanhua Inc. (NASDAQ:FANH) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Fanhua Inc. (NASDAQ:FANH) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FANH opened at $15.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $845.70 million, a PE ratio of -1,573.43 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.99 and a 200-day moving average of $15.37. Fanhua has a one year low of $11.79 and a one year high of $23.26.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Fanhua from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th.

About Fanhua

Fanhua Inc, together with its subsidiary, distributes insurance products in China. It operates through two segments, Insurance Agency and Claims Adjusting. The Insurance Agency segment provides property and casualty insurance products, including individual accident, travel, homeowner, short-term health, auto, and other property and casualty products; and life insurance products, such as individual health, individual whole life, individual term life, individual endowment life, and individual annuity, as well as participating insurance products.

