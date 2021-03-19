Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Rating Increased to Neutral at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has $65.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered Fastly from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Fastly from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research restated an average rating on shares of Fastly in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Fastly from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $74.93.

Shares of FSLY stock opened at $70.33 on Monday. Fastly has a 12 month low of $13.80 and a 12 month high of $136.50. The company has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -109.89 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $88.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.40. The company has a current ratio of 7.97, a quick ratio of 7.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.08. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 14.37% and a negative net margin of 24.07%. Sell-side analysts predict that Fastly will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Paul Luongo sold 2,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.43, for a total transaction of $221,693.69. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 255,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,158,168.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 15,000 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.41, for a total value of $1,521,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,910,970.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 217,795 shares of company stock worth $18,633,243 over the last three months. 24.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Fastly by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 490,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,873,000 after buying an additional 73,534 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Fastly in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,055,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fastly by 101.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of Fastly by 34,442.9% during the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 12,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 12,055 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Fastly by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 183,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,067,000 after purchasing an additional 23,400 shares during the period. 54.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Fastly

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the Internet. It is a programmable platform designed for Web and application delivery.

