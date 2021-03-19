Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) Price Target Increased to $121.00 by Analysts at SVB Leerink

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) had its target price upped by SVB Leerink from $58.00 to $121.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Fate Therapeutics’ FY2025 earnings at ($2.15) EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on FATE. Citigroup downgraded Fate Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $57.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $79.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Bank of America began coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 26th. They set a buy rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $63.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $108.29.

NASDAQ:FATE opened at $85.97 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $95.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.72 and a beta of 1.88. Fate Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $19.81 and a 12-month high of $121.16.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.23). Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 810.13% and a negative return on equity of 35.51%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fate Therapeutics will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fate Therapeutics news, Director Redmile Group, Llc bought 327,485 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $85.50 per share, with a total value of $27,999,967.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Bahram Valamehr sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.35, for a total value of $2,308,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 120,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,150,339. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 251,651 shares of company stock valued at $28,251,869. Insiders own 21.41% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 83.9% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $182,000. Institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development includes FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and B-cell lymphoma, FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and CLL, FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma, FT576 to treat multiple myeloma, FT819 to treat B-cell malignancies, and FT-ONO1 to treat hematologic malignancies; and FT500, FT516, and FT-ONO2 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.

