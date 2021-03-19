Federated Hermes Inc. Acquires 380,000 Shares of MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP)

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) by 17.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,550,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 380,000 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 1.94% of MGM Growth Properties worth $79,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 28,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $893,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. increased its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 11,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC increased its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 8,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 43,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after buying an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

MGP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $32.00 to $36.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on MGM Growth Properties in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on MGM Growth Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their target price on MGM Growth Properties from $29.50 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MGM Growth Properties has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.89.

MGM Growth Properties stock opened at $32.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.82 and a 200-day moving average of $30.53. MGM Growth Properties LLC has a one year low of $12.28 and a one year high of $34.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 7.69 and a quick ratio of 7.69. The company has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.33 and a beta of 0.76.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.27). MGM Growth Properties had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 1.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MGM Growth Properties LLC will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.495 dividend. This is an increase from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. MGM Growth Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.69%.

MGM Growth Properties Company Profile

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

