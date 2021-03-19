Federated Hermes Inc. Has $53.15 Million Stock Holdings in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI)

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,209,671 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,310 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in National Instruments were worth $53,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NATI. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of National Instruments by 1,225.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,984 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,637,000 after buying an additional 75,799 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of National Instruments by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 295,210 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,539,000 after buying an additional 5,711 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of National Instruments by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,751 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 2,933 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of National Instruments by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 32,036 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after buying an additional 2,299 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of National Instruments by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 389,612 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,909,000 after buying an additional 27,713 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

Get National Instruments alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NATI opened at $42.83 on Friday. National Instruments Co. has a twelve month low of $20.42 and a twelve month high of $47.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.74. The company has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 28.55 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.32). National Instruments had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 15.35%. The business had revenue of $367.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. National Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that National Instruments Co. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This is an increase from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. National Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 82.44%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NATI. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on National Instruments from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.43.

In other news, SVP Scott Arthur Rust sold 2,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.71, for a total value of $106,275.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 58,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,681,485.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

National Instruments Profile

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

Featured Article: What does earnings per share mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NATI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI).

Receive News & Ratings for National Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.