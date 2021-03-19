Federated Hermes Inc. Has $60.96 Million Stake in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) by 31.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 425,905 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,044 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.37% of Zendesk worth $60,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Zendesk by 747.1% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,105,653 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $158,241,000 after purchasing an additional 975,127 shares during the last quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Zendesk by 0.6% in the third quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc. now owns 141,071 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,519,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier grew its position in shares of Zendesk by 226.8% in the fourth quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 50,795 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,270,000 after purchasing an additional 35,253 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Zendesk by 12.7% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,236 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zendesk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $361,000. 97.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Zendesk from $143.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price target (up from $170.00) on shares of Zendesk in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Zendesk from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen boosted their price target on Zendesk from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Zendesk from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.31.

In related news, CEO Mikkel Svane sold 43,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.21, for a total value of $5,844,588.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 836,063 shares in the company, valued at $111,371,952.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Elena Gomez sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.47, for a total value of $692,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,239,890.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 119,579 shares of company stock valued at $17,159,892 over the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ZEN opened at $125.49 on Friday. Zendesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.75 and a 52 week high of $166.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.93 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 2.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $146.46 and a 200-day moving average of $128.79.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.28. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 22.55% and a negative net margin of 19.24%. The company had revenue of $283.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.38 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

