Federated Hermes Inc. Lowers Stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 170,629 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 16,796 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $76,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MSCI. FMR LLC lifted its position in MSCI by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,696,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,650,435,000 after acquiring an additional 359,793 shares during the period. Swedbank purchased a new position in MSCI in the fourth quarter worth about $133,167,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in MSCI by 237.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 236,608 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,030,000 after buying an additional 166,534 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in MSCI by 52.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 460,368 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $205,569,000 after buying an additional 158,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in MSCI by 36,200.0% in the fourth quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 145,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,836,000 after buying an additional 144,800 shares during the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MSCI shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of MSCI from $422.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of MSCI from $360.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of MSCI in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $475.00 target price for the company. UBS Group raised shares of MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $452.00 to $463.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut shares of MSCI from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $453.71.

In other MSCI news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.52, for a total value of $1,051,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 267,869 shares in the company, valued at $112,644,271.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MSCI opened at $405.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $418.58 and a 200 day moving average of $397.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.63 and a beta of 0.91. MSCI Inc. has a 12-month low of $220.05 and a 12-month high of $455.81.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $443.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.64 million. MSCI had a net margin of 34.28% and a negative return on equity of 226.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. Analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.45%.

About MSCI

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools, including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index; Analytics; Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG); and Real Estate.

