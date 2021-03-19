Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 1,277 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 161,889 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,277 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $56,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth about $296,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 568,625 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $199,463,000 after purchasing an additional 18,495 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 3,331 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 369,425 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $129,550,000 after purchasing an additional 39,328 shares during the period. Finally, Crestline Management LP bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth about $35,068,000. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.80, for a total transaction of $1,679,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 153,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,697,417.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.90, for a total value of $200,494.10. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,908 shares in the company, valued at $10,335,001.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 29,293 shares of company stock worth $10,146,221. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on UNH shares. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $378.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $371.00 to $454.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $405.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Sunday, January 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $387.82.

NYSE:UNH opened at $362.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $342.25 billion, a PE ratio of 20.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $335.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $333.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $187.72 and a fifty-two week high of $367.95.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $65.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.98 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.90 EPS. Research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.09%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

