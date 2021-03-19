Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 84,269 Shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its position in shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 653,149 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 84,269 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Chegg were worth $58,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Chegg by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 15,985,840 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,444,002,000 after acquiring an additional 249,377 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Chegg by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,472,262 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $674,969,000 after acquiring an additional 466,328 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Chegg by 8.4% during the third quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 3,309,954 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $236,463,000 after acquiring an additional 257,785 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chegg by 228.2% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,518,232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $179,902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chegg by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,422,823 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $218,854,000 after acquiring an additional 103,271 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CMO Esther Lem sold 34,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.34, for a total transaction of $3,077,673.66. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 157,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,100,978.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nathan J. Schultz sold 82,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.20, for a total value of $7,437,711.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 308,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,849,069.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 496,412 shares of company stock worth $47,575,481 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

CHGG stock opened at $90.35 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.58. The company has a current ratio of 9.09, a quick ratio of 9.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. Chegg, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.52 and a 1-year high of $115.21. The stock has a market cap of $11.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -451.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.99.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.06. Chegg had a positive return on equity of 13.35% and a negative net margin of 4.26%. The business had revenue of $205.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 63.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CHGG has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Chegg from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Chegg from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Chegg from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Chegg from $91.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Chegg from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chegg has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.76.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

