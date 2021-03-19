Federated Hermes Inc. Trims Stake in Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC)

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its stake in Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,282,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 583,306 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.05% of Alector worth $64,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ALEC. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Alector in the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Alector by 149.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 2,726 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Alector in the 3rd quarter worth about $110,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Alector in the 3rd quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in Alector in the 3rd quarter worth about $134,000. 61.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Robert Paul sold 27,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $491,544.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 241,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,349,430. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 95,658 shares of company stock worth $1,781,627 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ALEC. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Alector in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alector from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.67.

Shares of Alector stock opened at $17.94 on Friday. Alector, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.12 and a 1 year high of $34.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.04 and a beta of 1.08.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.01). Alector had a negative return on equity of 53.86% and a negative net margin of 757.78%. The business had revenue of $4.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.68 million. Research analysts predict that Alector, Inc. will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Alector Profile

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, a humanized recombinant monoclonal antibody, which is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia disease; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

