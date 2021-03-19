FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.22 EPS

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $21.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.90 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 3.28%. The company’s revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share.

NYSE:FDX traded up $17.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $280.83. The company had a trading volume of 213,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,488,806. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.52, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $255.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $262.01. FedEx has a 12-month low of $97.37 and a 12-month high of $305.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Get FedEx alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.37%.

In related news, Director Kim Jabal sold 3,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.89, for a total value of $770,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,750 shares in the company, valued at $963,337.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in FedEx stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 872 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000. 72.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on FDX. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $324.00 target price on FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $286.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Cowen lifted their price objective on FedEx from $290.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on FedEx from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.08.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

Read More: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.