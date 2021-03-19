Ferguson plc (OTCMKTS:FERGY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Ferguson plc (OTCMKTS:FERGY) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FERGY. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Bank of America upgraded Ferguson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ferguson from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Ferguson in a report on Friday, February 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Wednesday, December 9th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FERGY remained flat at $$119.49 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 6,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,074. Ferguson has a 52 week low of $4.55 and a 52 week high of $13.00. The company has a market capitalization of $268.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 183.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.59.

About Ferguson

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

