Fernando Machado Sells 121,061 Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Stock

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) CMO Fernando Machado sold 121,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total transaction of $7,749,114.61.

Fernando Machado also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 3rd, Fernando Machado sold 29,841 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total transaction of $1,881,475.05.

On Friday, February 26th, Fernando Machado sold 13,578 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total value of $818,889.18.

On Tuesday, January 5th, Fernando Machado sold 4,060 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total value of $239,337.00.

Shares of NYSE QSR opened at $63.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.66 and a 52-week high of $65.73.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 26.67% and a net margin of 11.00%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This is an increase from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 22nd. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.47%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Insight Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on QSR. Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (up from $63.00) on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Restaurant Brands International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $66.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, December 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Restaurant Brands International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.82.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

