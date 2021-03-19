Fevertree Drinks (OTCMKTS:FQVTF) Receives “Hold” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Fevertree Drinks (OTCMKTS:FQVTF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup restated a “sell” rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a report on Friday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Fevertree Drinks stock traded down $3.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.00. The company had a trading volume of 5,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,441. Fevertree Drinks has a 12 month low of $10.30 and a 12 month high of $35.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.30.

About Fevertree Drinks

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, aromatic tonic water, Clementine tonic water, citrus tonic water lemon tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, smoky ginger ale, spiced orange ginger ale, Madagascan cola, Sicilian lemonade, lemonade, and spring soda water.

