Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ) Declares $0.21 Quarterly Dividend

Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 30th will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share on Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 29th.

TSE:FSZ opened at C$10.73 on Friday. Fiera Capital has a one year low of C$4.77 and a one year high of C$11.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.35, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of C$1.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,192.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$10.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$10.65.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FSZ. Scotiabank cut Fiera Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Fiera Capital from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Fiera Capital from C$13.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

Fiera Capital Company Profile

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

