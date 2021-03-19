Financial Advocates Investment Management Buys Shares of 300,096 DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT)

Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 300,096 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,570,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DHT. FMR LLC purchased a new position in DHT during the 1st quarter valued at about $821,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in DHT by 94.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,224 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 11,738 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in DHT by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 55,050 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 18,059 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in DHT by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 62,796 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 11,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in DHT during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,899,000. 59.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DHT stock opened at $6.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $927.28 million, a PE ratio of 3.10 and a beta of -0.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.82 and a 200 day moving average of $5.44. DHT Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.52 and a 52 week high of $8.68.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The shipping company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $77.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.17 million. DHT had a net margin of 42.24% and a return on equity of 32.82%. DHT’s revenue was down 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that DHT Holdings, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. DHT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.09%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on DHT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered DHT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Truist Securities started coverage on DHT in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on DHT from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.10 price objective on shares of DHT in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, TheStreet lowered DHT from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.81.

DHT Company Profile

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, Oslo, and Norway. As of March 19, 2020, it had a fleet of 27 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,360,850 deadweight tons. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

