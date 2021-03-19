Financial Advocates Investment Management Grows Position in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY)

Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,896 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Fastly were worth $1,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Fastly by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 490,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,873,000 after purchasing an additional 73,534 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fastly in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,055,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fastly by 101.8% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in shares of Fastly by 34,442.9% during the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 12,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 12,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Fastly by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 183,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,067,000 after acquiring an additional 23,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FSLY shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Fastly from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler raised Fastly from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed an “average” rating on shares of Fastly in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Fastly from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.93.

In other Fastly news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 500,000 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $65.41 per share, with a total value of $32,705,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Joshua Bixby sold 25,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.40, for a total value of $2,394,361.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 364,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,399,832. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 217,795 shares of company stock valued at $18,633,243. Insiders own 24.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FSLY stock opened at $70.33 on Friday. Fastly, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.80 and a 1-year high of $136.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $88.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 7.97 and a quick ratio of 7.97. The company has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.89 and a beta of 1.34.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.08. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 14.37% and a negative net margin of 24.07%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fastly, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the Internet. It is a programmable platform designed for Web and application delivery.

