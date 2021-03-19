Financial Advocates Investment Management Grows Position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 20.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,791 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMBS. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.7% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 62.9% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 2,446 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $514,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% in the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 131,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $18,028,000.

Get Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $53.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.02. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $50.77 and a 52 week high of $54.74.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were given a $0.05 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st.

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

Featured Article: Market Perform

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.