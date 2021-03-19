Financial Advocates Investment Management Has $1.15 Million Holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Financial Advocates Investment Management reduced its stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) by 32.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,540 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $1,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 3,501.5% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 4,587 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ANGL opened at $31.31 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.16 and its 200 day moving average is $31.73. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.13 and a fifty-two week high of $32.62.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were given a $0.107 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st.

