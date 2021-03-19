Financial Comparison: Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) and Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) and Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Manhattan Associates and Adobe’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Manhattan Associates 14.09% 52.61% 21.11% Adobe 40.88% 35.81% 18.53%

Volatility & Risk

Manhattan Associates has a beta of 1.93, suggesting that its share price is 93% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Adobe has a beta of 0.97, suggesting that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

82.4% of Adobe shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Manhattan Associates shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Adobe shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Manhattan Associates and Adobe, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Manhattan Associates 1 0 4 0 2.60 Adobe 0 4 20 0 2.83

Manhattan Associates presently has a consensus target price of $121.00, suggesting a potential upside of 2.07%. Adobe has a consensus target price of $543.58, suggesting a potential upside of 23.77%. Given Adobe’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Adobe is more favorable than Manhattan Associates.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Manhattan Associates and Adobe’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Manhattan Associates $617.95 million 12.24 $85.76 million $1.32 89.81 Adobe $12.87 billion 16.37 $5.26 billion $8.58 51.19

Adobe has higher revenue and earnings than Manhattan Associates. Adobe is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Manhattan Associates, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Adobe beats Manhattan Associates on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc. develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions. It also provides inventory optimization and planning solutions; maintenance services comprising customer support services and software enhancements; professional services, such as solutions planning and implementation, and related consulting services; and training and change management services. In addition, the company resells computer hardware, radio frequency terminal networks, radio frequency identification chip readers, bar code printers and scanners, and other peripherals. It offers products through direct sales personnel, as well as through partnership agreements with various organizations. The company operates in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Manhattan Associates, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc. operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products. This segment serves content creators, experience designers, app developers, enthusiasts, students, social media users, and creative professionals; and marketing departments and agencies, companies, and publishers. The company's Digital Experience segment offers products, services, and solutions for creating, managing, executing, measuring, monetizing, and optimizing customer experiences from analytics to commerce. This segment serves marketers, advertisers, agencies, publishers, merchandisers, merchants, web analysts, data scientists, developers, marketing executives, information management and technology executives, product development executives, and sales and support executives. Its Publishing and Advertising segment offers products and services, such as e-learning solutions, technical document publishing, web conferencing, document and forms platform, web application development, and high-end printing, as well as publishing needs of technical and business, and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) printing businesses. The company offers its products and services directly to enterprise customers through its sales force and local field offices, as well as to end users through app stores and through its website at adobe.com. It also distributes products and services through a network of distributors, value-added resellers, systems integrators, software vendors and developers, retailers, and OEMs. The company was formerly known as Adobe Systems Incorporated and changed its name to Adobe Inc. in October 2018. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

