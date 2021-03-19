Financial Survey: Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) and Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE)

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) and Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

Get Lordstown Motors alerts:

Lordstown Motors has a beta of 1.32, suggesting that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nissan Motor has a beta of 1.3, suggesting that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Lordstown Motors and Nissan Motor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lordstown Motors N/A -2.42% -0.61% Nissan Motor -13.33% -8.30% -2.20%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

12.6% of Lordstown Motors shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Nissan Motor shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Lordstown Motors and Nissan Motor, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lordstown Motors 2 0 3 0 2.20 Nissan Motor 1 3 0 0 1.75

Lordstown Motors currently has a consensus price target of $26.67, indicating a potential upside of 100.20%. Given Lordstown Motors’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Lordstown Motors is more favorable than Nissan Motor.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Lordstown Motors and Nissan Motor’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lordstown Motors N/A N/A $3.02 million N/A N/A Nissan Motor $90.71 billion 0.26 -$6.18 billion ($0.25) -44.21

Lordstown Motors has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Nissan Motor.

Summary

Lordstown Motors beats Nissan Motor on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Lordstown Motors Company Profile

Lordstown Motors Corp., an automotive company, develops, manufactures, and sells light duty electric trucks targeted for sale to fleet customers. It primarily develops Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

Nissan Motor Company Profile

Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. manufactures and sells vehicles and automotive parts worldwide. It sells vehicles under the Nissan, Infiniti, Datsun, Heritage, and Motorsports brands. The company offers vehicle and vehicle parts; engines, manual transmissions, and multiplier/reducer units; automotive parts; axles; specially equipped vehicles; and motorsports engines. It also provides financial services, auto credit and car leasing, card business, insurance agency, and inventory finance, as well as engages in exterior and interior design for automobiles, and operations and consulting related to the analysis and assay of raw materials. In addition, the company engages in the provision of travel, environmental and engineering, production technology center, and facility services; ground and vehicle management, and information and logistics businesses; design, vehicle drawings and experiments, other engineering, electronic devices, and electronic equipment businesses; export and import of auto components and materials; and real estate businesses. Further, it is involved in promotion of motorsports, including race and motorsports event planning, and vehicle remodeling; sale of car parts and accessories for motorsports; and demonstration test and commercialization study for second-life use of lithium-ion batteries for automotive use. Additionally, the company imports and sells Renault vehicles and parts; and manages and plans professional soccer team and soccer schools. The company was founded in 1933 and is headquartered in Yokohama, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for Lordstown Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lordstown Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.