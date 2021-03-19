First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $52.65 Million

Wall Street analysts expect First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) to post $52.65 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for First Mid Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $52.40 million and the highest is $52.90 million. First Mid Bancshares reported sales of $46.38 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Mid Bancshares will report full-year sales of $223.15 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $222.80 million to $223.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $227.60 million, with estimates ranging from $223.70 million to $231.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow First Mid Bancshares.

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $48.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.52 million. First Mid Bancshares had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 8.05%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Mid Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th.

NASDAQ FMBH opened at $43.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.05 and a 200-day moving average of $31.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $781.63 million, a PE ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 0.90. First Mid Bancshares has a 52-week low of $18.60 and a 52-week high of $43.77.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. First Mid Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

In other First Mid Bancshares news, Director Ray A. Sparks sold 1,398 shares of First Mid Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total value of $49,055.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 210,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,395,147.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ray A. Sparks sold 813 shares of First Mid Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $29,268.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 188,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,769,332. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,532 shares of company stock valued at $2,020,389 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in First Mid Bancshares by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in First Mid Bancshares by 179.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,787 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 3,073 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in First Mid Bancshares by 400.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,547 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in First Mid Bancshares by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,093 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in First Mid Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth about $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.32% of the company’s stock.

First Mid Bancshares Company Profile

First Mid Bancshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company's loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases.

