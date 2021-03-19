First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $80.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

Shares of First Savings Financial Group stock opened at $71.44 on Thursday. First Savings Financial Group has a 52-week low of $29.50 and a 52-week high of $71.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.67 million, a P/E ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Get First Savings Financial Group alerts:

First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The bank reported $4.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.13 by ($0.97). First Savings Financial Group had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 24.70%. The firm had revenue of $59.92 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This is a boost from First Savings Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th.

In related news, CEO Larry W. Myers sold 458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.89, for a total value of $28,345.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan E. Handmaker sold 657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.88, for a total value of $39,998.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 970 shares in the company, valued at $59,053.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,347 shares of company stock worth $82,561 over the last 90 days. 15.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 587.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 481 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of First Savings Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 12.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,814 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 70.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,447 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 45.3% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,583 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 1,741 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.18% of the company’s stock.

About First Savings Financial Group

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company for First Savings Bank in southern Indiana. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, SBA Lending, and Mortgage Banking. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits.

Featured Story: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for First Savings Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Savings Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.