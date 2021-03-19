First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG) Stock Holdings Increased by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG) by 5,511.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,474 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,323 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF were worth $587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NXTG. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 84.5% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $274,000.

Shares of NASDAQ NXTG opened at $71.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.28. First Trust IndXX NextG ETF has a 12-month low of $40.00 and a 12-month high of $75.56.

