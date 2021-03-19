First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF (NASDAQ:RFEM) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF (NASDAQ:RFEM) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 28,100 shares, a decline of 19.7% from the February 11th total of 35,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RFEM. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $338,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $364,000. Kowal Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $824,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of RFEM stock opened at $73.22 on Friday. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $42.32 and a 1 year high of $78.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.56.

Featured Story: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.