Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) Major Shareholder Energy Acquisition Spo Spartan Sells 830,776 Shares

Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) major shareholder Energy Acquisition Spo Spartan sold 830,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.17, for a total value of $19,249,079.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Energy Acquisition Spo Spartan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 15th, Energy Acquisition Spo Spartan sold 793,570 shares of Fisker stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.63, for a total transaction of $17,958,489.10.

NYSE:FSR opened at $20.05 on Friday. Fisker Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.70 and a 1 year high of $31.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.76.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03.

Several brokerages have commented on FSR. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Fisker in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Fisker in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on Fisker in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded Fisker from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Fisker in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FSR. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fisker in the 4th quarter valued at $89,764,000. Prentice Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Fisker in the fourth quarter valued at $34,092,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Fisker during the fourth quarter worth about $24,137,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Fisker during the fourth quarter worth about $16,090,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Fisker in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,115,000.

Fisker Company Profile

Fisker, Inc designs and manufactures electric vehicles and mobility solutions. The company is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, California.

