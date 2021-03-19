Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Price Target Raised to $225.00 at Craig Hallum

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) had its target price lifted by Craig Hallum from $208.00 to $225.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Five Below from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $195.00 target price (up from $140.00) on shares of Five Below in a report on Friday, December 11th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Five Below from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Five Below from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Five Below from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the company from $180.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $190.96.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $187.27 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $188.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.95. Five Below has a one year low of $47.53 and a one year high of $205.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a PE ratio of 96.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.19.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $858.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.44 million. Five Below had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 14.72%. Five Below’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Five Below will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Kenneth R. Bull sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.50, for a total value of $2,021,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 77,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,824,425. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FIVE. Norges Bank bought a new position in Five Below in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,122,000. Rheos Capital Works Inc. bought a new position in Five Below in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,091,000. Montag & Caldwell LLC lifted its stake in Five Below by 1,641.2% in the 4th quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 179,052 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,330,000 after purchasing an additional 168,769 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Five Below by 115.9% during the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 268,185 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $46,927,000 after acquiring an additional 143,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Five Below by 37.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 479,765 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $60,930,000 after acquiring an additional 131,324 shares during the last quarter.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

